UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar Invites Opposition To Jointly Work For Invigorating Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar invites Opposition to jointly work for invigorating economy

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday invited the Opposition to work out a charter of economy, outlining a reform package for revival of agriculture, industry, tax collection, banking and energy sectors in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday invited the Opposition to work out a charter of economy, outlining a reform package for revival of agriculture, industry, tax collection, banking and energy sectors in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said the government was facing economic challenges including rising inflation and stagnant exports.

He said the federal government held a meeting on the issue of wheat and the Sindh government had committed to procure 1.4 million tons a year.

He said when the government came into power, the foreign exchange reserves were at $ 8 billion and the current account deficit was at $ 19 billion.The debt had risen to 78 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), he added.

He said on the one side, Pakistan had the challenge of rising population and on the other its per acre yield was low.

The government had devised export-oriented policies to increase exports, he said adding prices of agricultural products were dependent on demand and supply and the government was taking initiatives to keep prices low.

Speaking in the House, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the government itself affirmed that people were facing the issue of price hikes and high inflation, adding reportedly food inflation was at 24 percent in rural areas.

He said the concerns of Opposition regarding inflation and economic slowdown had proven right.

Ahsan said in 2018, the World Bank had projected a growth rate of six percent while in 2019 it forecast growth of 2 percent and added the nation may be informed about the real reasons.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said at present Pakistan had the lowest economic growth rate in the region.

He said poor people were badly affected due to worsening economic conditions.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly World Bank Exchange Exports Ahsan Iqbal Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Price May 2018 2019 Government Wheat Industry Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

14 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

14 minutes ago

MCC team led by Sangakkara arrives in Pakistan aft ..

30 minutes ago

Hajj applications submission likely from Feb 24

3 minutes ago

WHO head says it is too early to predict about end ..

45 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns attack in northeastern Niger ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.