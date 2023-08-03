Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates G-13 community health centre

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art 70-bed community health centre in G-13 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art 70-bed community health centre in G-13 sector.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that a large number of population will get benefit from this centre.

He said that mother and child healthcare services will also be provided at the centre besides availability of child specialist and children vaccination facility.

He said that basic blood tests, ultrasound and X-ray facility will also be provided to the patients.

He said that the centre will provide treatment of all Primary level diseases to local population.

The minister also launched the 300-bed Federal Government Polyclinic extension project.

Under the project, a hospital will be established in the federal capital which will be completed in three years.

The project Federal Government Polyclinic-II will be started at G-11/3 to meet the increasing health needs of citizens.

The minister said that this hospital will ensure medical services to not only people of federal capital but Gilgit- Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir also.