Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates lady doctors' hostel at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday inaugurated the girls' hostel at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate lady doctors.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that with having facility of the 102-room hostel, lady doctors of PIMS hospital will live in peace of mind and in a decent manner.

He said that earlier due to the absence of a residential facility, lady medical practitioners were unable to serve properly and expressed the hope that now they will work with full concentration.

He said that this was the old demand of the lady doctors which has been resolved now by the ministry. He added the government is committed to provide maximum facilities to doctors so that they can serve the patients with full dedication.

He said that the government has made a strategy to make improvements in the health sector and in this regard several innovative steps have been taken.