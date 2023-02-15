UrduPoint.com

Minister For National Health Services, Regulations, And Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel Inaugurates Basic Health Centre At Golra Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates basic health centre at Golra Sharif

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Basic Health Centre at Golra Sharif to serve the local community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Basic Health Centre at Golra Sharif to serve the local community.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that a large number of people living in surrounding areas will get direct benefit from this unit with having all necessary medical services.

He said that an amount of Rs 60 million has been utilized for the construction of this modern health centre, where all necessary services will be provided including mother and child healthcare and vaccination besides family planning.

He said that daily several hundred patients can visit this center for the treatment of various diseases and added that more such modern centres will be established in the Federal capital.

He said that the aim of the government was to provide all basic health services in every place and village so that citizens have all such services at their doorsteps.

He said that the major hospitals of the federal capital have been facing a burden of patients and with the setting of new basic health centers, this burden will gradually decrease.

He said that several innovative steps have been taken to make improvements in the health sector and to ensure provision of all basic health facilities to the country's people.

Related Topics

Visit Family All From Government Million

Recent Stories

NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private m ..

NA body seeks rationale fee structure of private medical colleges

2 minutes ago
 Crimea's Sevastopol Hosting Air Defense Forces Dri ..

Crimea's Sevastopol Hosting Air Defense Forces Drills - Governor

2 minutes ago
 Media support important for good governance: Caret ..

Media support important for good governance: Caretaker Minister for Local Govern ..

1 minute ago
 Organ damage persists in almost 60% of long COVID- ..

Organ damage persists in almost 60% of long COVID-19 patients a year after initi ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloon ..

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloons to Exhaust, Distract Air Def ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.