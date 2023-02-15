Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates basic health centre at Golra Sharif

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Basic Health Centre at Golra Sharif to serve the local community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Basic Health Centre at Golra Sharif to serve the local community.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that a large number of people living in surrounding areas will get direct benefit from this unit with having all necessary medical services.

He said that an amount of Rs 60 million has been utilized for the construction of this modern health centre, where all necessary services will be provided including mother and child healthcare and vaccination besides family planning.

He said that daily several hundred patients can visit this center for the treatment of various diseases and added that more such modern centres will be established in the Federal capital.

He said that the aim of the government was to provide all basic health services in every place and village so that citizens have all such services at their doorsteps.

He said that the major hospitals of the federal capital have been facing a burden of patients and with the setting of new basic health centers, this burden will gradually decrease.

He said that several innovative steps have been taken to make improvements in the health sector and to ensure provision of all basic health facilities to the country's people.