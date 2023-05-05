Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel thanks USA for its support to flood victims

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday thanked the government of the United States of America (USA) for its support to the flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday thanked the government of the United States of America (USA) for its support to the flood victims.

In a telephonic conversation with United States Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer, he said that the US government always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Qadir Patel said that the government of Pakistan was striving to improve the standard of health care services for its people.

He said, "We are waiting for the next round of PAK-US Health Dialogue." Both discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly coordination in the health sector.

United States Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer said that the US government will continue its support to Pakistan in the health sector.

He said that the government of Pakistan had adopted concrete measures to ensure provision of better health services in flood affected areas.