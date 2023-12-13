Minister for NMDs chairs steering committee meeting

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts, Industries, Commerce and Technical education Dr. Aamir Abdullah chaired a meeting of the Special Steering Committee formed regarding Newly Merged Districts at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed progress on various tasks assigned to relevant departments by the Special Task Force and Steering Committee in previous decisions.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, officers of the Pakistan Army, secretaries of the Department of Health, Industry, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Higher Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, including Special Secretaries of Home, Health and Agriculture Departments, police officers and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

In the meeting, various issues were reviewed to improve the development process, law and order and administrative matters in this regard, the forum was briefed on the performance of the departments regarding the implementation of the directives of the previous task force meeting and the steering committee.

The committee was directed to achieve the tasks given in various sectors and the overall development process on a priority basis while in this connection, the departments were directed to present the performance with details, based on clear data in the next meeting of the committee.

On this occasion, the release of funds for various developmental projects in the Department of Health, Communications and Works, Police and other sectors were also reviewed, while the committee asked all the departments to fulfil their professional responsibilities efficiently and speed up the work of the necessary stages of the development process.

Similarly, matters regarding improving the efficiency of police were discussed, while the financial affairs of necessary communication projects in different districts were also reviewed.

It was directed to take effective measures to resolve the financial problems of Governor Model school Mohmand and to prepare a reasonable plan in this regard.

In the meeting, it was directed to speed up the steps required for the establishment of a Small Industrial Estate in Bajaur, while it was emphasized to expedite the process of agriculture and tourism projects in the area.

Speaking on this occasion, the caretaker minister said that the purpose of setting up the committee is to speed up the performance of various sectors for the development of the merged districts and there should be such decisions that have a direct impact on the people of these areas.

