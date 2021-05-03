UrduPoint.com
Minister For Observing SOPs On Eid Shopping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing , Dr Amjad on Monday appealed people to follow the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during eid shoppings as coronavirus positive rate was very alarming in the third wave of pandemic

In a statement he said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was utilizing all available resources to keep people safe and prevent the spread of the epidemic without affecting business activities.

He said that it was our religious obligation to donate charities to people in order into share them in Eid-uk- Fitr celebrations.

He called on people and philanthropists to extend a helping hand to their poor neighbors so that they could participate in the eid.

He asked the philanthropists to take proper care of the poor and helpless people especially during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that the provincial government has activated about 1010 utility stores across the province including setting up of sasta bazaars in all the districts to provide relief to poor.

The minister appreciated actions of the district administration to implement Covid-19 SOPs and monitoring sasta bazars on the directives of the provincial government .

More Stories From Pakistan

