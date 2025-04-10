Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi chairs meeting on Royal Palm Club outsourcing

Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to review the ongoing outsourcing process of the club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to review the ongoing outsourcing process of the club.

During the meeting, Administrator and Additional General Manager of Pakistan Railways, Amir Nisar Chaudhry, presented a comprehensive briefing on the outsourcing strategy. He informed the minister that advertisements have already been published in both international and national newspapers to attract reputed companies for participation in the bidding process.

Amir Nisar further stated that the bids will be opened on May 13 in the presence of all interested parties, ensuring transparency.

Federal Minister Abbasi emphasized that all legal formalities must be strictly observed throughout the process.

Following the meeting, the minister visited the Royal Palm Club premises and expressed satisfaction over the management and arrangements. He instructed the Administrator to expedite the outsourcing process in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives and in the best interest of Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Railways Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Amir Ali Baloch, and the club’s management team.