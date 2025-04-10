Open Menu

Minister For Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Chairs Meeting On Royal Palm Club Outsourcing

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi chairs meeting on Royal Palm Club outsourcing

Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to review the ongoing outsourcing process of the club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club to review the ongoing outsourcing process of the club.

During the meeting, Administrator and Additional General Manager of Pakistan Railways, Amir Nisar Chaudhry, presented a comprehensive briefing on the outsourcing strategy. He informed the minister that advertisements have already been published in both international and national newspapers to attract reputed companies for participation in the bidding process.

Amir Nisar further stated that the bids will be opened on May 13 in the presence of all interested parties, ensuring transparency.

Federal Minister Abbasi emphasized that all legal formalities must be strictly observed throughout the process.

Following the meeting, the minister visited the Royal Palm Club premises and expressed satisfaction over the management and arrangements. He instructed the Administrator to expedite the outsourcing process in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives and in the best interest of Pakistan Railways.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Railways Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Amir Ali Baloch, and the club’s management team.

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run ..

PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan