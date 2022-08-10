UrduPoint.com

Minister For Paying Special Attention To Students' Enrollment In Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Minister for paying special attention to students' enrollment in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday instructed education directorate to pay special attention to enrollment of male and female students in the merged districts.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he directed give additional responsibility to staff of education directorate to monitor the enrollment drive in each district, adding that special duties should be assigned to all the administrative staff including clerks and officers so that the no child should remain unattended from getting admission in school.

The Minister directed Director IT to continue the verification and monitoring of admissions and upload the data on a daily basis, adding that strict action would be taken if the staff and heads of schools would not meet the task related to enrollment.

On the occasion the representatives of Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation and Accelerated Learning Program were specially invited for suggestions who recommended expediting the enrollment drive by strengthening door to door campaign, announcement through mosques and awareness campaign through social and electronic media.

It was informed during the meeting that all the arrangements have been completed for provision of basic facilities at schools and in this regard books' supply in 32 districts have been completed and all the students would get books at the first day of admission at the school.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Education Mutasim Billah, Special Secretaries, Director IT, Additional Director Private Schools Regulatory Authority and others.

