Minister For Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik Assumes Charge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 11:46 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumed charge of his office on Monday after taking over the portfolio of the Petroleum Division
Upon his arrival at the ministry, he was warmly received by Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha and other senior officials.
The minister chaired a high-level meeting where he was briefed on the ministry's ongoing projects, and key responsibilities.
During the session, Ali Pervaiz Malik reviewed critical matters and issued directives to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply during Sehar and Iftar throughout the holy month of Ramazan.
Officials apprised the minister of the country’s current oil and gas reserves, supply chain management systems, and future demand-supply projections.
The meeting also discussed in detail the ministry’s future strategies aimed at strengthening the energy sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik said addressing the challenges confronting the petroleum sector was among his top priorities.
He termed the energy sector the "lifeline" of the national economy and stressed that all available resources would be utilized to minimize the burden on the public.
The minister said that increased foreign investment in Pakistan’s petroleum and mineral sectors is a positive indicator for the country's economic growth. "Enhancing local production of oil and gas will provide much-needed relief to the people," he added.
