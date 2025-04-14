Open Menu

Minister For Petroleum Calls For Innovation To Strengthen Gas Supply Chain

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Minister for Petroleum calls for innovation to strengthen gas supply chain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Parvaiz Malik on Monday emphasized the need for innovation and reform in the gas distribution system to improve the overall supply chain and address existing deficiencies.

During his visit to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Head Office in Lahore, accompanied by Secretary Petroleum Division Momin Agha, the minister urged the company’s management to carry out their responsibilities with dedication, integrity, and transparency.

SNGPL Managing Director Amer Tufail welcomed the minister and briefed him on the company’s operations, ongoing projects, and major challenges.

In meetings with the management, Minister Malik discussed key issues affecting SNGPL and the broader petroleum sector. He stressed that ensuring uninterrupted and efficient gas supply to the public remains a top priority for the government.

The discussions focused on exploring various strategies to overcome supply chain challenges. The minister issued necessary directives for improvements and assured that the Petroleum Division would extend full cooperation to resolve critical issues faced by the company.

The minister reiterated the importance of adopting innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, accountability, and service delivery in the gas sector.

