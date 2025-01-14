Open Menu

Minister For Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik Participates In Meeting Of Mining Ministers At Future Minerals Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 09:12 PM

Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining ministers at Future Minerals Forum

Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, participated in the 4th annual international meeting of mining ministers, held on Tuesday in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, participated in the 4th annual international meeting of mining ministers, held on Tuesday in Riyadh.

Representatives from 85 countries are participating in the international meeting, according to a news release received here.

He had diverse engagements with international mining leaders and industry experts. He also visited the Pakistan Pavilion and met with key stakeholders from the minerals sector.

The Future Minerals Forum (FMF) in Riyadh kicked off today, as global mining leaders, service providers, and operators from around the world began showcasing their innovations and forging new connections.

The Pakistan Pavilion, one of the key highlights, welcomed over 500 visitors on the first day alone, signalling a strong interest in Pakistan’s mining sector.

The Pakistan Pavilion had already hosted approximately 350 visitors, including representatives from major global mining operators, industry service providers, potential investors, media personnel, and members of the diplomatic corps in Riyadh.

Delegates were seen engaging in productive discussions, setting the stage for fruitful partnerships over the next two days of the forum.

The Pavilion’s design and exhibits garnered widespread acclaim, particularly the ‘Mineral Map of Pakistan,’ which creatively highlighted the country’s rich mineral resources.

The Pavilion is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan and 12 prominent companies from Pakistan, ranging from operators and joint-venture equity stakeholders to essential service providers.

The Pavilion was curated and organized by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)

The Pakistan Pavilion is positioned as a focal point for potential investors and collaborators eager to explore the vast opportunities in Pakistan’s burgeoning mining sector.

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took a tour of the FMF later in the afternoon, engaging with delegates and exploring the various exhibits.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Riyadh Saudi Arabia Media From Industry Pakistan Petroleum Limited

Recent Stories

Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik particip ..

Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..

2 minutes ago
 KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new s ..

KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy

8 minutes ago
 ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retirin ..

ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers

8 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May ..

ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in three May-9 cases

8 minutes ago
 Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim ..

Bangladeshi PSO Kamr ul Hassan meets COAS Gen Asim Munir

23 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal slams PTI chairman over £190 million theft

21 minutes ago
12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

12 outlaws arrested; drugs, liquor, recovered

21 minutes ago
 No large scale operation being carried out in KP: ..

No large scale operation being carried out in KP: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

21 minutes ago
 NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girl ..

NDMA, UN host national consultation on women, girls leading community transforma ..

24 minutes ago
 CM announces regularization of tourism police

CM announces regularization of tourism police

40 minutes ago
 Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective ..

Ahsan chairs meeting on Gwadar Ports’ effective operationalization

40 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for following approved rules in using ..

CM’s aide for following approved rules in using government assets, land

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan