UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan Inaugurates Euro-IV & V Fuel Testing Lab At HDIP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:10 PM

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan inaugurates Euro-IV & V fuel testing lab at HDIP

Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a Euro-IV and V standard fuel testing laboratory here at the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), a body responsible to ensure provision of quality petroleum products across the country

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a Euro-IV and V standard fuel testing laboratory here at the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), a body responsible to ensure provision of quality petroleum products across the country.

The facility has been set up in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to ensure availability of high grade fuels conforming the latest vehicles and tackle environmental issues like smog & air pollution.

Following the directives, a strategy was being worked out by the Petroleum Division to start import of the Euro-IV & V fuel besides producing it at local level. Currently, Euro-II & III standard petrol and diesel were available in the country.

After inaugurating the lab, Omar Ayub in a brief media talk said new fuel standards would prove helpful in controlling environmental pollution and improving efficiency of diesel and petrol engines.

"Adoption of high grade fuel standards and their usage in high-tech vehicles will help save foreign exchange due to their less consumption." He said the laboratory would analyze new fuel standards, implemented by the government aimed at providing good quality high-grade fuels to motorists.

"The lab will test the imported as well as well locally produced fuels of the increased standards. It will check that the fuels were matching the approved standards or not," he added.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Division in a news release said that it had earlier accorded approval to undertake a major upgradation plan for the HDIP. "This is in continuation of the Petroleum Division's initiative to introduce international best practices in all its organisations." The plan envisaged upgradation of all petroleum testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan. "The plan also includes getting ISO certification of Petroleum testing laboratory at Islamabad. The project will be implemented over a two year period at a cost Rs 303.698 million."The HDIP, a national petroleum Research & Development (R&D) organization, is performing quality control functions since its inception in 1975.

Evaluation of local and imported crude oils, review of specifications of POL products were some of the HDIP's main functions.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Petrol Prime Minister Quetta Exchange Import Vehicles Media All Government Best Pakistan Oilfields Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pilot of PIA plane crash violated aviation rules, ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N should avoid point scoring tactics: Pakistan ..

54 seconds ago

Women's economic empowerment to improve social sta ..

56 seconds ago

Footwear exports increase 15.86% to US$104.351mln

2 minutes ago

Over 16,700 People Dismissed From Work in Japan Du ..

2 minutes ago

21 vehicles impounded over violating rules in Sarg ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.