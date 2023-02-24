Minister for Planing and Development Ahsan Iqbal urges youth to become part of digital economy

Minister for Planing and Development Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of Information Technology on Friday, and stressed the need for the youth to become part of digital economy, to get a good share in the international market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Minister for Planing and Development Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the importance of Information Technology on Friday, and stressed the need for the youth to become part of digital economy, to get a good share in the international market.

Expressing his views during a visit at the National Centre in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) at Lahore University of Management Sciences LUMS, the minister said that the Pakistani nation had a huge potential to bring a positive change and achieve economic development goals by utilising their skills in the field of IT.

He said that the country direly needed a export-based economy to increase its foreign reserves and the availability of IT market was a big chance for the people to offer their services and make share in the country's progress.

The minister highlighted that NCBC like centres were established by the PML-N previous government which was bearing fruits now by making various inventions in IT sector, besides developing various software, machinery in different fields. He said the leading universities of the country were contributing to IT sector as they had developed many software and applications to make life easier for the common man.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N had a history of serving the country with great commitment as the party launched various projects of development whenever it was given an opportunity. The PML-N government started projects on war footing in 2013 to tackle the menace of loadshedding and made record electricity generation up to 11,000 megawatts.

The then PML-N government led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif showed extraordinary performance and resolved major challenges including load-shedding, law and order and others.

He said the PML-N government brought Chinese investment worth $46 billion, which boosted economic activities besides attracting other foreign investment to the country. The PML-N started mega infrastructure development projects and constructed highways which resulted in accelerated economic activities. He regretted that the PTI government stopped that pace of development and development budget of the federal government was decreased.

Today Pakistan is among most vulnerable countries and facing climate disaster despite the fact that it had less than one per cent share in global emissions. The recent floods in Pakistan had caused damages worth around U$30 billion.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PML-N was aware of the consequences of taking the government in crisis situation, as it was paying a heavy political price of its unpopular decisions, being taken in larger national interest.

He said that continuity of policies and political stability was vital for durable progress and development.

Earlier, the minister visited various sections established under the NCBC where he was also briefed about the completed projects as well as ongoing initiatives to bring an IT revolution in the country.