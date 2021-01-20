Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefs cabinet about effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefing the cabinet about the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the country with reference to the recent survey of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) said that around 20 million people had lost their incomes to the large extent in April last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umar briefing the cabinet about the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the country with reference to the recent survey of the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) said that around 20 million people had lost their incomes to the large extent in April last year.

The meeting was told that it was the government's prudent strategy, adoption of smart lockdown policy instead of complete lockdown and the decision making in construction and manufacturing sectors which led to revival of the incomes of 20 million people.

Asad Umar further told the cabinet that owing to the timely decisions of the prime minister the employment of around 95% of the people restored, with subsequent opening of transport sector.

The meeting was told that during the lockdown 80% people were employed in construction followed by 72% in manufacturing and 67% in transport sectors. Due to coronavirus, 47% population had spent their savings whereas 30% people had started taking loans.

The cabinet was told that in order to mitigate the sufferings of common people, the prime minister not only adopted a balanced strategy but also gave a historic stimulus economic package.

Similarly, the timely and transparent distribution of cash grants among the deserving under the Ehsaas Programme, timely decision making regarding educational institutions and the best coordination of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) not only helped change the situation soon, but other countries of the world also appreciated the country's successful strategy.

Minister for Planning told the cabinet that the country's Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) registered a 12 years high 14.5% growth in November 2020.

He further said that even before the recent data of FBS, the prime minister keeping in view of the hardships of the poor and weaker segments of society made timely decisions, which was bringing positive socioeconomic results.

Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh while presenting a comparative study of the negative economic effects of coronavirus on the country and other nations told the meeting that Pakistan registered negative 0.5 % growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) during the previous fiscal as against the negative growths recorded by US 4.3%, Sri Lanka 4.6%, Iran 5%, India10.2% and Turkey 5.5 percent.