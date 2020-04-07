- Home
Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar Warns People To Take Coronavirus Serious
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:32 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday asked the people to take the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) as very serious and adopt all precautionary measures to prevent it's spread
"Those who think they are immune from serious effects of Covid 19, please learn from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson," Asad Umar warned in his tweet.
He said if the Prime Minister of a country with one of the best health systems in the world could end up in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), "Trust me you are not too powerful for it".
"The effects can be serious, very very serious," he added.