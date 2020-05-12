UrduPoint.com
Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Asad Umar Asks People To Act In Responsible Manner To Avert Lockdown Again

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:32 PM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar asks people to act in responsible manner to avert lockdown again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday warned that the government would have no option but to impose complete lockdown again if the people failed to act in a responsible and cautious manner in the wake of COVID-19.

Addressing launching ceremony of corona relief Tiger Force activities in the Federal Capital, he said people were apparently taking the decision of easing lockdown, easily by freely moving around in the markets and other places sans any purpose.

"After witnessing public rush in the markets, it seems that the virus has vanished away and situation has become normal," he said, adding the threat of virus still persisted and it could even aggravate if the people did not follow precautionary measures.

He said the prime minister had decided to ease the restrictions only for the sake of poor people who were unable to earn their livelihood during the lockdown.

He paid special tributes to the Tiger Force who expressed their determination in supplementing the relief activities of government.

The prime minister, he said was leading the crusade against corona in the country and wanted the people to play active role in curbing the virus.

Umar said so far, situation in hospitals was under control and hoped that it would remain so in future as well.

He also urged the people to prepare for Eid with utmost responsibility to stem the spreadof corona virus in the country.

