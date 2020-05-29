Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directs provinces to share COVID-19 information on RMS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday directed the provinces to share their latest COVID-19 combating efforts and latest information about the pandemic in their respective areas in the Resource Management (RMS) to facilitate people.

Chairing a meeting at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to review the COVID-19 situation, he said that the RMS was effectively providing latest information regarding COVID-19 to four provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). RMS also provides latest information about the availability of beds, ventilators and other facilities available in hospitals.

The representatives of provinces, AJK, GB and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) expressed satisfaction over the workings of RMS.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf briefed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) about the latest plan of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and testing plans of the suspected patients.

Earlier the NCOC was briefed about the launching of RMS.

The meeting was attended by Interior minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistance to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Prime Minister's focal person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf. High ranking officials of provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) also participated.