Minister For Plantation Awareness Among Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness among the farmers for plantation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Tuesday stressed the need for creating awareness among the farmers for plantation in the province.

Chairing a meeting regarding measures to increase plantation, he said that counseling method should be adopted for farmers.

He directed that all resources should be made available for farmers to ensure maximum results. He said that the farmers were educated community in this era of advancement so that adopting latest techniques were the need of the hour.

The minister said, "Ensuring facilities to the farmers would bring positive change". He directed the officers concerned to prepare awareness literature, adding that increasing awareness among the farmers would ensure achieving the targets.

