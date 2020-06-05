UrduPoint.com
Minister For Planting Maximum Trees To Protect Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

Minister for planting maximum trees to protect environment

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan on Friday urged the people to recognize their responsibility and plant maximum trees to protect environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan on Friday urged the people to recognize their responsibility and plant maximum trees to protect environment.

Addressing a programme organized to mark the World Environment Day here, he said that Pakistan was among lucky countries which were rich in all kinds of natural resources however, he remarked that climate change must be accepted as a global challenge.

Muhammad Rizwan said Pakistan was among the most climate change affected countries, however, the present government was taking multiple steps to protect the environment under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

He said that COVID-19 had become a challenge for all human being while millions of people had been victim to this pandemic. He said the government had imposed lockdown in Pakistan to ensure the safety of the lives of its citizens. On the other side, the lockdown had resulted in a significant reduction in environmental pollution, he added.

Later, talking to the media, the provincial minister said that an epidemic like coronavirus had spread all over the world and being responsible citizens everyone must ensure implementation of SOPs set by the government.

