UrduPoint.com

Minister For Power Division Khurram Dastgir Says Electricity Base Tariff Stable Despite Rupee Depreciation

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable despite rupee depreciation

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said that the base tariff of electricity has not been changed since September 2022 despite the devaluation of the currency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said that the base tariff of electricity has not been changed since September 2022 despite the devaluation of the Currency.

Speaking at the sixth edition of Leaders in Islamabad business Summit 2023 here, the minister said that the government has decided that in the future electricity generation would not be based on imported fuel. "We will have five sources, out of which four will be domestic and one would be semi-domestic," he said.

He said the government set up large wind and solar-based power generation projects.

Power generation from local Thar coal has also jumped to over 2,500 MW, he said.

He said no one could deny the importance of Thar coal. Power generation from local resources helped a lot to keep the power base tariff unchanged, he added.

He said fuel cost adjustment (FCA) remained negative during the last winter and its benefit was also passed on to the consumers.

He said coal and gas prices witnessed unprecedented increases due to Russia, and Ukraine war and coal prices recorded a 400 per cent increase.

The minister proposed that Pakistan needs to open its economy to the rest of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Electricity Business Ukraine Russia Thar Khurram Dastgir Khan September Gas From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

11 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

4 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

4 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

1 minute ago
 Low-income countries to be left behind without act ..

Low-income countries to be left behind without action on jobs, UN agency says

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.