Minister for Power Omer Ayub asks K-Electric to facilitate consumers

Minister for Power Omer Ayub has asked the K-electric to improve its electricity distribution system for the convenience of its consumers.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Omer Ayub has asked the K-electric to improve its electricity distribution system for the convenience of its consumers.

In a tweet on Saturday he said Federal government has already approved provision of additional one hundred and fifty megawatt electricity to the K-electric keeping in view the difficulties of natives of Karachi.

However, lack of required distribution system by the K-electric is impeding the supply of this additional electricity to the private company, Radio Pakistan reported.

Omer Ayub also clarified that the Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company was providing additional 10 to 15 mmcfd gas to the K-electric.

He also rejected reports that the power plants were facing low gas pressure issue.