Minister For Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari For Early Completion Of Ongoing Feasibility Study For Construction Of Small Dams

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari for early completion of ongoing feasibility study for construction of small dams

Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday directed the concerned quarters for early completion of the ongoing feasibility study for the construction of several small dams on hill torrent drains in Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur

Chairing a meeting on hill torrents and the Murunj Dam project, the minister also directed the concerned authorities that all stakeholders should be included in the consultation process during the process of the feasibility study, said a press release.

Chairing a meeting on hill torrents and the Murunj Dam project, the minister also directed the concerned authorities that all stakeholders should be included in the consultation process during the process of the feasibility study, said a press release.

Owing to the efforts of the minister, Murunj Dam’s project in Rajanpur has already been sent to the Ministry of Water Resources for approval.

The project would bring about an agricultural and economic revolution in the region and significantly reduce poverty, it further said.

MNAs Sardar Abdul Qadir Khosa, Sardar Shamshir Khan Mazari, Sardar Amar Awais Khan Leghari, MPA Sardar Ahmad Khan Leghari and Sardar Ali Mansoor Khan Leghari besides NESPAK and Irrigation Department officers participated in the meeting.

