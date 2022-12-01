Minister for presenting sanitation policy before cabinet in next meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakeel Ahmed Khan on Thursday directed the department concerned to finalize the sanitation policy and present it before the cabinet for approval in upcoming meeting.

Presiding over a meeting regarding KP sanitation policy here, he said the policy would prove to be very useful regarding sanitation services besides improving the achieving the target of SDGs.

The secretary of sanitation department Muhammad Idris Khan, UNICEF WASH coordinator Sajjad and other officers participated in the meeting and a detailed briefing on KP sanitation policy.

The participants discussed various aspects of the policy and declared it ready for approval of the cabinet.