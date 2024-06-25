Open Menu

Minister For Privatization Calls On Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Parliamentary delegation of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, led by Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday met with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mustafa Shah.

Members of the National Assembly, Aown Chaudhry, Gul Asghar Bhagour and Munaza Hasan were also present in the meeting, which discussed matters relating the current budget session of the National Assembly, said a press release.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mustafa Shah appreciated the role of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party, especially during the current budget session.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured all possible cooperation from his party for democratic and parliamentary affairs of National Assembly.

