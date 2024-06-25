Minister For Privatization Calls On Speaker National Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Parliamentary delegation of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, led by Minister for Privatization, board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday met with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mustafa Shah.
Members of the National Assembly, Aown Chaudhry, Gul Asghar Bhagour and Munaza Hasan were also present in the meeting, which discussed matters relating the current budget session of the National Assembly, said a press release.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Mustafa Shah appreciated the role of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party, especially during the current budget session.
President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured all possible cooperation from his party for democratic and parliamentary affairs of National Assembly.
Recent Stories
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan takes oath as Acting LHC CJ38 seconds ago
-
PHA plans to set up more theme restaurants, shops43 seconds ago
-
DC reviews arrangements, security plan for Muharram46 seconds ago
-
Woman die, five injured in Abbottabad road mishap51 seconds ago
-
CCB chairman, secretary convicted of embezzlement11 minutes ago
-
MNAs take up issues of economic development, tax reforms, infrastructure projects11 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures insurance claim payment for Thandiani resident11 minutes ago
-
Street criminals involved in killings over robbery resistance arrested20 minutes ago
-
Women’s contributions in diplomacy highlighted21 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
Five gas connections disconnected over violations31 minutes ago
-
Empowered young girls can play key role in country's development: Senator Ayesha Farooq31 minutes ago