Minister For Privatization Of Less Profitable Units In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday stressed the need for privatization of less profitable units in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that there was a need to privatize those entities which were a burden for national exchequer.

In reply to a question, he said that terrorists had tried to disturb the peaceful environment of Swat and WANA. Pakistan had made efforts in eliminating terrorists from Swat and WANA, he added.

