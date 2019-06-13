Minister for prohibiting illegal construction activities in Kaghan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Local Government and Rural Development Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday ordered to strictly stop the illegal construction activities at tourist places in Kaghan.

He directed Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to strictly ban the construction activities in its area of jurisdiction and not allow anyone to do commercial activities without permission.

He also directed strict action against wall chalking and asked KDA to maintain cleanliness at all places of tourists attraction.

Provincial Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting with director generals of Kaghan Development Authority and Galiyat development Authority.

Secretary local government Zahir Shah, Director General LG department and other officials also attended the meeting. Institutional structure, facilities given to tourists, area of jurisdiction, ongoing issues and future planning was discussed in meeting.

DG Galiyat Development Authority told the participants that authority is providing its level best facilities to Tourists. Construction and rehabilitation of parks, rest areas, public toilets, roads and tracks is in progress, he said.

On this occasion Shahram Khan Tarakai said social media should be used to provide information and guidance to tourists to facilitate them. Provincial Minister stressed authorities to engage school and college students in awareness campaigns.

He also directed the officials concerned to identify specific spots for dumping waste and garbage of hotels to avoid environmental pollution.

Shahram Khan said KDA should serve notices to owners of illegal constructions to regularise them with fine and strictly ban the new constructions.