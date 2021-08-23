Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that there is a need to promote cultivation of Basmati rice in 16 districts of south Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that there is a need to promote cultivation of Basmati rice in 16 districts of south Punjab.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the representatives of Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan, on Monday.

He said that final objective of public and private sector was to play their role towards the country's economic development.

He said it was very good sign that Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan had emerged as second biggest exporter, adding that this year rice export of Rs 2.

09 billion had taken place.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that incumbent government had provided subsidy of Rs 4.4 billion on latest agricultural machinery.

He said that under Punjab Agriculture department work was being carried out on various varieties of paddy which would help obtain good quality of rice besides increasing its per acre production.

He further said that government had started implementing 2015 seed act under which the rights of breeders had been safeguarded.

Traceability of seeds were also being ensured, he added.