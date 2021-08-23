UrduPoint.com

Minister For Promoting Cultivation Of Basmati Rice

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:09 PM

Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that there is a need to promote cultivation of Basmati rice in 16 districts of south Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that there is a need to promote cultivation of Basmati rice in 16 districts of south Punjab.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the representatives of Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan, on Monday.

He said that final objective of public and private sector was to play their role towards the country's economic development.

He said it was very good sign that Rice Exporter Association of Pakistan had emerged as second biggest exporter, adding that this year rice export of Rs 2.

09 billion had taken place.

Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that incumbent government had provided subsidy of Rs 4.4 billion on latest agricultural machinery.

He said that under Punjab Agriculture department work was being carried out on various varieties of paddy which would help obtain good quality of rice besides increasing its per acre production.

He further said that government had started implementing 2015 seed act under which the rights of breeders had been safeguarded.

Traceability of seeds were also being ensured, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture 2015 Government Billion

Recent Stories

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of US Consul-Gen ..

26 minutes ago
 Pioneering Congo band Benda Bilili yearn for comeb ..

Pioneering Congo band Benda Bilili yearn for comeback

1 minute ago
 Protest held for reopening of Schools in Badin

Protest held for reopening of Schools in Badin

1 minute ago
 Islamist Insurgency in Mozambique May Persist Afte ..

Islamist Insurgency in Mozambique May Persist After Liberation of Mocimboa da Pr ..

1 minute ago
 Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Situation in Afghanist ..

Patrushev, Sullivan Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Russian Security Council

1 minute ago
 Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

Minister for intensifying anti-dengue activities

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.