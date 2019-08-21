Minister for promoting culture of peace in society

Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said it is need of the hour to organise seminars to educate the youth to promote culture of peace and tolerance in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said it is need of the hour to organise seminars to educate the youth to promote culture of peace and tolerance in society.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Intersect Harmony and Education System' organised by Centre for Peace and Secular Study at auditorium of the Punjab Institute of Language,Art and Culture (PILAC) on Wednesday.

The minister said that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, all institutions were taking steps to promote culture of tolerance, adding that in August different events were being organized in educational institutions to educate students to promote a culture of tolerance and peace.

He said that today's generation needed to play a vital role to eliminate culture of intolerance in society through education.

Other speakers also expressed their views and emphasised on promoting peace and love through education. Students from various educational institutions participated in the seminar.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, VC University of Education Dr Rauf Azam, VC of Minhaj University Dr M Shahid, Professor Abdul Rehman Ludhianvi, Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi and different religious scholars also attended the seminar.