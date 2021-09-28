Minister for promotion of free thinking culture

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun on Tuesday stressed the need for promoting the culture of free thinking among students as free thinking leads to find truth and truth leads to Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun on Tuesday stressed the need for promoting the culture of free thinking among students as free thinking leads to find truth and truth leads to Islam.

He was addressing the first National Conference on Research in Education organized by Punjab University (PU) Institute of Education and Research here. PU's former vice chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasar, University of Okara Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, University of Baltistan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, IER Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Sheikhul Hadees Jamia Nusrat ul Aloom Maulana Zahid ur Rashidi, conference secretary Prof Dr Shahid Farooq and eminent scholars from various parts of the country participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said, "We must inculcate high moral values among the new generation and educate students to apply logic on issues." He said that students must not be forced to adopt specific fields of knowledge or ideas.

He said that feeding the hungry and providing basic facilities to the citizens like education and health were the responsibility of an Islamic state.

He added that the concept of welfare state was first implemented in Madina by Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW). He said that islam taught us to take care of minorities. He said, "We must take guidance from the Holy Quran in every sphere of life." Former PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasar said that without promotion of culture of tolerance, peace and harmony through knowledge, we could not achieve the purpose of establishment of the state of Madina. He said that there was a need to adopt a firm resolve as we achieved the goal of becoming a nuclear power only due to strong determination. He said that the country could make progress if every citizen realize and perform its responsibility.

PU PRO VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the knowledge which was obtained to gain worldly benefits proved to be a snake. He said, "We must obtain knowledge for the purification of soul." The efforts of conference secretary Prof Dr Shahid Farooq were also lauded by the speakers.

Other speakers also highlighted various educational issues being faced in the country.

The conference will continue by Wednesday.