Minister For Prompt Action Against Brick Kilns

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Minister for prompt action against brick kilns

Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan directed to take strict action against brick kilns owners who were violating instructions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department Muhammad Rizwan directed to take strict action against brick kilns owners who were violating instructions.

He issued instructions to take legal action against brick kilns owners in the province who had not closed their kilns despite orders of the department.

The minister also directed the department to be vigilant and conduct visits on complaints regarding smoke emissions from kilns.

Muhammad Rizwan said that prevention of environmental pollution was essential and every worker of the department had to perform duty with responsibility.

