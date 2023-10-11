Minister for providing basic facilities in schools prior to curriculum reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday said that curriculum reform cannot be effective until basic facilities in all public schools across Pakistan are provided.

While addressing the opening session of the National Curriculum Summit held here, Mr Madad Ali Sindhi lauded the efforts of the NCC towards its role of coordination among the federating units.

He expressed satisfaction with the completed tasks of the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP).

The Federal Minister praised the role of provincial governments’ stakeholders in upholding the cause of quality education for all children of the nation by championing international standards in curriculum reforms.

He further said the caretaker government will take all possible steps for the improvement of education in the country.

The summit was organized by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

Education experts from public, private, non-government, and development sectors participated in the summit.

Mr Madad Ali Sindhi ensured that the initiatives regarding the development of the curriculum standards for a range of elective subjects and streamlining technical education across the country will continue in coordination with the stakeholders across the country.

Along with different panel discussions, presentations were also given by the experts on different aspects of the curriculum reforms. The summit was attended by several educationists from across Pakistan.

During the summit, four different panel discussions were held on curriculum reforms, textbooks, teachers, and assessments.

The experts in the field shared their experiences and valuable suggestions for improvement of the education scenario of Pakistan.

Director National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat, Dr. Mariam Chughtai gave a presentation on different aspects of the National Curriculum of Pakistan.

She termed the summit an important part of the open dialogue, and continuation of the discourse.

Federal Secretary, Mr. Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry marked the summit a great success.

He informed the audience that for the first time in the country's history, a core curriculum from Grades 1-12 and Early Years has been signed off by subject experts from all provinces.

He acknowledged the invaluable support and coordination from the provincial education departments, without which this collaborative journey would not have been possible.

He also paid gratitude to the private sector, civil society, academics, and minority voices who remained actively engaged in this process, ensuring that all stakeholders were heard and represented.