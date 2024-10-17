Minister For Providing Best Facilities To Sikh Pilgrims
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora on Thursday chaired an important meeting at Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) to review arrangements for the 555th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
The Chairman ETPB Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, participated via video link.
The chairman of the board approved the arrangements and expenditures for the gurdwaras. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman provided a briefing to the provincial minister regarding the upcoming events. Sikh pilgrims were expected to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday, November 14, via the Wagah Check Post. The central celebration for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday would be held on November 15 at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, he briefed.
The provincial minister instructed that all possible facilities be provided to the Sikh pilgrims. He emphasised maintaining complete communication with all administrative bodies regarding the birthday celebrations.
The minister directed that all possible measures be taken for the beautification of Gurdwaras and the convenience of Sikh pilgrims, along with foolproof security arrangements.
Arora also suggested utilising automated software for visa facilitation, and said that the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak would be celebrated in a grand manner. He assured that the pilgrims would receive excellent accommodation, transportation and langar facilities.
The meeting was attended by committee members, Deputy Secretary of Shrines Abdullah Owais and others.
