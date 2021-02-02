UrduPoint.com
Minister For Providing Best Medical Facilities To Workers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Minister for providing best medical facilities to workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan on Tuesday directed that all resources should be utilized to provide the best medical facilities to the workers and their families.

He issued these directions during a meeting with Dr Syed Bilal who took charge as Commissioner Social Security here at Punjab Social Security Head Office.

The minister said that the ongoing automation programs in the organization should be completed on priority basis.

He said that automation was essential for a corruption free department, adding that full support would be provided in every step taken for the betterment of the institution.

Commissioner Social Security Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that every effort would be made to provide the best facilities to the workers and their families at their doorsteps.

He said that steps would also be taken to address the problems faced by the employees of the institution and the condition of social security hospitals, dispensaries and offices would be improved.

