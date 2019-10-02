UrduPoint.com
Minister For Providing Facilities At GBS

Wed 02nd October 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) ;Provincial Minister for Transport Jahan Zeb directed the secretary DRTA for providing facilities to passengers at general bus stand (GBS).

On Wednesday, he paid a surprise visit to the GBS Chak 47\NB and Noori Gate bus stand besides reviewing security arrangements and facilities.

The minister also reviewed quality of food items at shops and hotels at stands.

Janah Zeb directed the administration for activating CCTV cameras and checking goods of every passenger.

