Minister For Provision Drinking Water, Clean Sanitation To Peshawarites

5 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Minister for provision drinking water, clean sanitation to Peshawarites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur Sunday urged the Water Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) to come up with a master plan for proper implementation of two major needs of drinking and sanitation in urban areas of the city.

He was addressing a briefing at the Local Government Secretariat Peshawar by its CEO Dr. Hassan Nasir, who told him that WSSP provided 52 million gallons of clean drinking water daily to the 1.85 million population of Peshawar whereas the water quality is also constantly checked.

Similarly, he said, the city's streets, roads and bazaars are cleaned twice a day and over 700 tons of garbage is disposed of outside the city daily. The city drainage system has also been improved, he added.

The provincial minister appreciated the performance of WSSP and said that the PTI government had set up this body to permanently address the growing complaints of citizens regarding sanitation and drinking water while later WSSCs were set up in other major cities as well.

He said, although this experiment proved beneficial and the expectations of the citizens are being met to a great extent, its future success depends on its excellent performance.

He directed the WSSP to implement the plan of establishing a treatment plant for conversion of city waste into energy on scientific basis with the help of the Energy Department as soon as possible as, he said, dumping ground is not the solution and this problem will surface in more acute shape in future.

The provincial minister, however, assured appropriate measures for fulfillment of the financial needs of WSSP.

