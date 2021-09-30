Minister for provision of all health facilities to people of southern districts: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday directed the official concerned to ensure provision of all health facilities to the people of southern areas which are available in the major hospitals of Peshawar.

Assuring full cooperation from the provincial government in this regard, he said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was paying due attention to provision of basic health services (BHS) to the people across province.

This he said during his visit to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu and later addressing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Medical Teaching Institution Bannu in KGN.

Jhagra said that there have been many problems with MTI Bannu but the BOG formed on the basis of pure merit was expected to work with all stakeholders for the development of the hospital.

He hoped that new management and BoG would do this and ensure the provision of all the health facilities to the people of southern areas which were available in the major hospitals of Peshawar. He assured full cooperation from the provincial government in this regard.

The provincial health minister said that the role of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu hospitals was very important in providing all health facilities to the people of the southern districts.

He directed the management of MTI Bannu that all obstacles in treatment on Sehat Card in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital, Women and Children hospital and DHQ hospital Bannu should be removed immediately and all the problems of the citizens regarding the provision of facilities in the hospital should be addressed at all costs.

He directed to expedite the vaccination process for the prevention of Corona epidemic and said that the district administration and hospital management should work together in this regard.

Earlier, BOG Chairperson Asiya Jahangir, Medical and Hospital Directors, while briefing the Provincial Health Minister, said that the hospital was focusing on improving health facilities by installing three state-of-the-art Japanese made Ultrasound machines. Seven state-of-the-art dialysis machines have also arrived.

Similarly, appointments have also been made to higher posts in MTI hospitals while recruitment of medical officers and nursing staff was underway.

The Health Minister was informed that institutional based private practice (IBP) would start in the hospital soon. Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that all MTI hospitals would be subjected to hospital and clinical audit while third party audit would also be conducted to make the affairs of these hospitals transparent. He hoped that MTI Bannu with new management and new board would meet the expectations of the government and the people.

Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad, MPA Pakhtunyar's representative, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Zubair Ahmad Khan Niazi, MTI Bannu Board of Governors Chairperson Asiya Jahangir and other BOG members were also present on the occasion.