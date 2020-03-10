UrduPoint.com
Minister For Provision Of Equal Benefits To Labourer Across KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday directed for provision of equal and indiscriminate benefits to labourers across the province from Worker Welfare Fund (WWF).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday directed for provision of equal and indiscriminate benefits to labourers across the province from Worker Welfare Fund (WWF).

Presiding over a meeting here, he said if a labour was working anywhere of the province or the country, he/she should be entitled for the same benefits which were being given to one in the provincial capital.

He further said the quality of Working Folks Grammar Schools of the provincial labour department should be improved more so that children of labour could also receive quality education.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Labour Syed Alamgir Shah and Secretary Worker Welfare board Dr Bilal.

On the occasion both the Secretaries apprised the Provincial Minister of the problems being faced by the department and discussed in detail the underlying solutions. The secretaries informed the provincial minister about the difficult situation to be arisen after the possible devolution of the WWF.

The minister assured that practical steps would be taken to solve the problems of the department and to improve its performance.

