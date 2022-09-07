UrduPoint.com

Minister For Provision Of Facilities To Special Children At Education Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Minister for provision of facilities to special children at Education Complex

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare Special Education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday issued directives to concerned authorities of Special Education Complex district Mardan to ensure provision of all facilities to special children in the complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare Special education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday issued directives to concerned authorities of Special Education Complex district Mardan to ensure provision of all facilities to special children in the complex.

These directives were issued by the minister during a surprise visit to the Special Education Complex and Rehabilitation Center in Mardan district.

The minister inquired about the facilities being provided in the complex, reviewed other administrative matters and met with special children therein.

A briefing was given to the provincial minister regarding the activities held in the complex.

The minister said that there is enough talent and ability in special children saying that these special children just need proper guidance and attention.

"If every responsible person performs his duty with sincerity and honesty, the day is not far when our country will be among the developed countries" Anwar Zeb Khan said and added that social welfare department has been established for the welfare of the people.

He further said that it is top priority of the provincial government to support weak and downtrodden class of the society.

He maintained that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, action has been taken against drugs aimed at cleaning the society from the curse of drug, adding that drug addicts are being picked up from different places and are being treated in the social welfare department and private rehabilitation centers.

He said that it is also the responsibility of every citizen to play his role in eradicating the evils from the society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Drugs Visit Mardan Women All From Government Top

Recent Stories

11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered duri ..

11 stolen motorcycles, 04 Rickshaws recovered during crackdown

41 seconds ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

42 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court to hear Maryam Nawaz's plea for ..

Lahore High Court to hear Maryam Nawaz's plea for return of passport

44 seconds ago
 Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

15 minutes ago
 PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 b ..

PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 by-election: Abid Sher

15 minutes ago
 Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lag ..

Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Likens Incident to Sov ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.