Minister for provision of facilities to special children at Education Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushar, Social Welfare Special education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday issued directives to concerned authorities of Special Education Complex district Mardan to ensure provision of all facilities to special children in the complex.

These directives were issued by the minister during a surprise visit to the Special Education Complex and Rehabilitation Center in Mardan district.

The minister inquired about the facilities being provided in the complex, reviewed other administrative matters and met with special children therein.

A briefing was given to the provincial minister regarding the activities held in the complex.

The minister said that there is enough talent and ability in special children saying that these special children just need proper guidance and attention.

"If every responsible person performs his duty with sincerity and honesty, the day is not far when our country will be among the developed countries" Anwar Zeb Khan said and added that social welfare department has been established for the welfare of the people.

He further said that it is top priority of the provincial government to support weak and downtrodden class of the society.

He maintained that on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, action has been taken against drugs aimed at cleaning the society from the curse of drug, adding that drug addicts are being picked up from different places and are being treated in the social welfare department and private rehabilitation centers.

He said that it is also the responsibility of every citizen to play his role in eradicating the evils from the society.