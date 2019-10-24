UrduPoint.com
Minister For Provision Of Good Quality Flour

Thu 24th October 2019

Minister for provision of good quality flour

Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary Thursday said the government believes in providing nutrition-rich flour to people and no compromise will be made on its quality

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudhary Thursday said the government believes in providing nutrition-rich flour to people and no compromise will be made on its quality.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting regarding demand and supply of flour held here.

The Punjab government released wheat at low price to flour mills at the cost of Rs 1,375 per mound, he said.

On this occasion, Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association Asim Raza Ahmed assured full cooperation on behalf of the association with regard to quality of flour and stability in its price.

During the meeting, different factors, including stability in flour price-setting, parameters, flour price and selling price were reviewed in detail.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Noman Ahmed Langriyal, Senior Member board of Revenue Shaukat Ali, Secretary Food Zafar Nasrullah Khan, Director Food Wajid Ali Shah and others also present.

