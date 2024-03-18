Minister For Provision Of Textbooks To Students By Beginning Of New Academic Year
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday directed provision of textbooks to the students in all schools by the beginning of the new academic year so that the children education is not affected.
Presiding over a meeting of KP textbook board here, he assured to the finance department for timely release of funds on the subject matter.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Text Book Board Faral Saqlain, Special Secretary of Education Department Isfandyar, Member Text Book Board Wali Khan and other senior officials.
In the briefing to the Minister of Education, it was said that so far about 28 percent of the supply of books has been completed while the total demand is about 39.3 million books.
It was added that 354 circles at the Primary level and 28 circles at the secondary level have been established for timely supply of books across the province.
The minister was told that the supply of books would start from the second week of April.
He was further informed that this year the supply of books has been kept low and according to the government's policy, books used by former students would be provided to the children at high and higher secondary school level with a view to control the expenditures besides ensuring the timely supply of books to the children.
Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai directed the authorities to be in constant contact with the publishers and continue the work on the supply of books as per the timeline.
He said that education was first priority of the government and it was committed to providing quality education to the children in schools.
He directed chalking out a timely plan for supply of books to schools in remote and hilly areas without any delay adding that the principals and in-charges of the schools should be instructed encouraging students to submit old books to school administrations and bring those into use.
