Open Menu

Minister For Provision Of Textbooks To Students By Beginning Of New Academic Year

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Minister for provision of textbooks to students by beginning of new academic year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Monday directed provision of textbooks to the students in all schools by the beginning of the new academic year so that the children education is not affected.

Presiding over a meeting of KP textbook board here, he assured to the finance department for timely release of funds on the subject matter.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Text Book Board Faral Saqlain, Special Secretary of Education Department Isfandyar, Member Text Book Board Wali Khan and other senior officials.

In the briefing to the Minister of Education, it was said that so far about 28 percent of the supply of books has been completed while the total demand is about 39.3 million books.

It was added that 354 circles at the Primary level and 28 circles at the secondary level have been established for timely supply of books across the province.

The minister was told that the supply of books would start from the second week of April.

He was further informed that this year the supply of books has been kept low and according to the government's policy, books used by former students would be provided to the children at high and higher secondary school level with a view to control the expenditures besides ensuring the timely supply of books to the children.

Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarkai directed the authorities to be in constant contact with the publishers and continue the work on the supply of books as per the timeline.

He said that education was first priority of the government and it was committed to providing quality education to the children in schools.

He directed chalking out a timely plan for supply of books to schools in remote and hilly areas without any delay adding that the principals and in-charges of the schools should be instructed encouraging students to submit old books to school administrations and bring those into use.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education April All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

2 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

3 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

5 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan