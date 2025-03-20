Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar pledges to prioritize public welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit (PAU), Rana Mubashar Iqbal on Thursday reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to facilitate citizens across the country and addressing their concerns on a priority basis.

Talking to APP, he emphasized that the PAU would act as a bridge between the public and the government, ensuring that pressing issues faced by communities were effectively resolved through coordinated efforts with relevant ministries and elected representatives.

Speaking about the vision behind the PAU, Rana Mubashar Iqbal stated, “Our objective is to connect with every ministry to ensure that public grievances are acknowledged and resolved."

"We will engage with Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) across the country, who will present the issues of their respective Constituencies. By bringing all stakeholders to the table for dialogue, we aim to create a collaborative approach to governance.”

He said that MNAs and MPAs were the voice of the people. By engaging with them directly, his ministry would ensure that no region was neglected and that every constituency received the attention it deserved.

He further revealed that the PAU office was currently in the preparatory phase and will be formally inaugurated soon.

“Once the office is operational, I, along with my team, will be there to serve every citizen of the country.

Our Primary goal is to highlight the challenges faced by the people and draw the government’s attention toward underlying issues that require urgent action,” he added.

The minister highlighted that the PAU’s mission was to empower the public by providing them with maximum facilities, including security, so that they could lead independent and prosperous lives.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen feels protected and supported.

“A secure and well-facilitated society is essential for national progress,” he remarked.

“We will establish a systematic mechanism through which citizens can communicate their problems, and our ministry will coordinate with relevant departments to find effective solutions,” he explained.

Rana Mubashar Iqbal assured the public that his ministry would be fully dedicated to serving the nation.

“We are not just establishing an office; we are laying the foundation for a more responsive and accountable governance system. Our efforts will be directed toward ensuring that every citizen’s voice is heard and their concerns are effectively addressed,” he stated.

He also urged citizens to actively engage with the PAU once it becomes operational.

“Public participation is crucial for the success of our initiatives,” he maintained.

