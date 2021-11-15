Minister for public awareness to control smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan Monday said that pollution control devices were being installed in polluted areas and a pilot project in this regard had been started in Lahore in collaboration with SUPARCO (Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) under which different types of environmental models would be developed to address the root causes of air pollution.

"Smog is a form of air pollution caused by vehicles, industrial emissions as well as burning of wastes",he said while briefing media persons here at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab.

He explained that smog included 43 per cent vehicle emissions, 25 per cent industrial emissions and 20 per cent burning of waste materials. While, large-scale burning of crops' residues in India also aggravates the smog situation in Punjab especially in Lahore.

In this regard, he highlighted that EPD had set up smog committees at district level, besides constituting smog squads. EPD was monitoring the brick-kilns and industrial units on a daily basis; sealing the industrial establishments heavily polluting the environment; imposing fines on manufacturing units not complying standard operating procedures (SOPs); and also getting registered FIR against the violators.

He said pollution-level in Lahore was being monitored and shared with public through media everyday.

The minister however appealed to media to support the government in its efforts for creating awareness among people to prevent environmental pollution and also support billion Tree Tsunami Project envisioned by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, the provincial minister chaired meeting of 4th cabinet sub-committee on smog to assess performance of all relevant departments for prevention and control of smog in accordance with the decisions of previous meeting of sub-committee.

Representative of district administration briefed the chair that five anti-smog squads comprising representative of EPD, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), transport, police, building control department.

Representative of transport department briefed the meeting that a proposal was being sent to cabinet for changing the rules for checking commercial and private vehicles.

The EPD minister directed the departments concerned to ensure that all brick-kiln use environment-friendly technology; make compulsory the use of catalytic converter and particle filters for diesel vehicles; curb sale of impure fuels; ensure water sprinkling at construction sites and every department must present its progress report.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Syed Mubasher Hussain, DG EPA Ambreen Sajid, secretaries of different departments, representatives of industry, transport, police, health, solid waste, forest, agriculture, EPD, EPA and Meteorological Department.