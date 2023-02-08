Minister for quality completion of communication projects in southern districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Muhammad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting held to review ongoing development projects in southern districts of the province here at the Committee Room of the Communication Department.

The meeting was briefed in detail about ongoing projects of link roads, highways and other sectors in southern districts.

The officers concerned told the minister that scores of schemes have been completed in Kurram, Kohat, Hangu, Parachinar and adjacent southern districts, however due to shortage of funds some of the projects were affected.

The caretaker minister directed for quality completion of the projects by utilizing all available resources saying that roads and bridges damaged and destroyed by last year's floods should be completed on a priority basis. He said the Federal government would be contacted for the release of funds for the halted projects.

He said providing relief to the people despite limited resources was our priority adding that no compromise would be made on the quality work. He directed that line departments should speed up the ongoing work on development projects and special emphasis should be laid on completion of highways.