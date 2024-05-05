Open Menu

Minister For Quality Education In Educational Institutions Run By Labour Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan Sunday said that provision of quality education in educational institutions run by the labour department is the topmost priority of our government.

He urged the teachers to work hard and focus on provision of quality education to laborer children studying in different schools of the labour department.

He was addressing as a chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony organized by Rahamkar Welfare Social Foundation at Working Folks Grammar School Kaka Sahib district Nowshera.

Earlier, the provincial minister visited different sections of the school while the school principal briefed the minister regarding school administration.

The minister was also informed about various challenges and shortcomings faced by the school.

Fazal Shakoor assured the principal of solving the issues of the school, saying that the KP government is taking tangible steps for promoting quality education.

“Quality education is the need of the hour and without quality education, development is mere a dream for any society" the KP Labour Minister stressed on getting quality education.

At the end of the ceremony, the Labour Minister distributed prizes in position holder students and uniform, bags and books to the orphan and needy students.

