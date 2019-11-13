Minister for Railway Shaikh Rashid Ahmed for reviewing entire aspects in train incident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railway Shaikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the entire aspects would be reviewed of train fire incident in which more than 70 people burnt alive.

Talking to media persons at Parlimant House, after giving detailed briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Railway, he said the inquiry report of the incident would be received by the next week.

He informed that 11 dead bodies were in custody of Pakistan Railway till now, out of which Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of eight bodies would be completed today.

To a quesry, he said that it was a long process, adding; all aspects had been reviewed in the committee.

In another question, he rejected the baseless news that Railway Police department was being demolished saying that the institution was planning to induct around 500 more personnel of Railway Police.

Shaikh Rashid while commenting on the current political issues stated that leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) was making efforts for the relief of former President Zardari.

He asked Moulana Fazal ur Rehman to refrain from blocking the rods as it was not suitable for a religious party.

Replying to another question, the Railway Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly raised the Kashmir issue at international level.

He said that Imran Khan would gave a strong reply of the letter of Hurriyat Leader Ali Gilani.