(@fidahassanain)

Rs 1.5 million each for all those families who lost their loved ones and Rs 500,000 each for every injured in Tezgham's fire incident, the minister says.

RAHIM YAR KHAN: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) Every family who lost thier loved one in the fire incident of Tezgham Express will get Rs 1.5 million and the injured will get Rs 500,000, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Thursday.

The minister expressed grief over the deaths due to fire incident in Tezgham, saying that the people do not care while travelling on trains.

"They carry cylinders in thier heavy bags while travelling on the train," Sheikh Rasheed said while announcing compensation for the victims' families.

The minister for railways said that the scanners have been installed at the main stations and there are total 17 stations where scanners have been installed. But there are many stations where they is no such facilty, he added.

At least 70 people have died after a cylinder blast in three bogies of Tezgham Express that was going on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi. Around 36 people got injured in the incident and many of them are in critical condition. The resuce teams and the contingents of Pakistan Army including doctors and paramedics reached the spot. The injured and those who died on the spot are being shifted to DHQ hospital in Liaqatpur Tehsil.

An helicopter of Pakistan Army has also been dispatched to provide assistance in rescue operation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the incident. The prime minister ordered inquiry into the incident.