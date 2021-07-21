Minister for Railways condoles demise of Arif Nizami

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned journalist and analyst Arif Nizami.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said, the services of Arif Nizami in the field of journalism would always be remembered.