Minister For Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Appreciates Services Of Outgoing Secretary Railways

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by Secretary Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha who had retired on reaching superannuation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Wednesday appreciated and acknowledged the services rendered by Secretary Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha who had retired on reaching superannuation.

Chairing a high level meeting at Ministry of Railways, he commended his excellent efforts throughout his career which would serve as a benchmark for other Railway officers.

The meeting also reviewed Pakistan Railways five years business plan which would be submitted in Supreme Court of Pakistan next week.

The progress to establish office of Pakistan Railways at Gawadar also came under discussion.

The minister said that action plan should be submitted for removal of engineering restrictions on railway track which caused inordinate delay.

