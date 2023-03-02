UrduPoint.com

Minister For Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Directs To Complete Survey Of Illegal Occupants On PR's Commercial Land

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 11:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday directed the official concerned to complete the survey of illegal occupants on the commercial land of the Pakistan Railway (PR) during the next seven days.

While chairing a meeting here, the minister said the Carriage Factory should find business from the market to earn more revenue.

The Management Committee on optical fiber submitted a report during the meeting.

Also, the deliberations on the action plan for the next 100 days of the department had came under discussion.

It was informed during the meeting that the Carriage Factory and Mughalpura Workshop would upgrade three trains to provide better facilities to the passengers.

